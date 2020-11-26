SICA holds virtual concert

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: South Indian Cultural Association (SICA) in association with Hope Advertising Private Limited organised a virtual vocal concert by Carnatic vocalist Sushma Somasekharan and it was telecast on YouTube and Facebook.

Members of SICA and music connoisseurs watched the concert by Sushma who is based at Singapore and Chennai, in large numbers on youtube.com/hopeadtv/sica.

Sushma has performed in music organisations like Madras Music Academy, Esplanade Theatres Singapore, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan etc and won several awards in her music career. Meanwhile, general body meeting of SICA will be held on Saturday and its 62nd Annual Art Festival 2020 will be held from December 11 to 16, a press release said.

