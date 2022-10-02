Siddipet, 30th best municipality in India

Siddipet: Siddipet Municipality stood as the best Municipality in Telangana among municipalities having more than one lakh population.

In the Swachh Survakeshan-2022 awards announced by the Union government, Siddipet Municipality bagged the 30th best municipality out of 4,354 municipalities participated from across India. Out of 21 indicators, Siddipet Municipality bagged first place in seven indicators. The Municipality also bagged a gold medal for standing first in collecting wet, dry and hazardous waste from door-to-door in the town. It is the only municipality to get the gold medal in the category. It also got third place in people’s participation in town development. Out of 7,500 marks given to Swachh Survekshan Survey, Siddipet municipality scored 5,540 marks. The town bagged ODF status again.

The ranks and awards were given based on the feedback received by the citizens of respective municipalities. Thanking those who played a vital role in putting Siddipet at the top, Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon them to take the responsibility of making Siddipet a plastic-free town. Siddipet underwent a transformation during the past 10 years because of the participation of its citizens, he said.

Municipal Chairperson K Manjula credited Finance Minister Harish Rao and the staff of Siddipet Municipality for the achievement. While the Minister has played a vital role in getting funds and designing programmes, Manjula said that the staff executed them efficiently.