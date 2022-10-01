Telangana to get more medical colleges

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:13 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Warangal: Stating that the State was on the growth path in all fields since its formation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said the health and medical sector had witnessed tremendous growth with the setting up of more medical colleges.

“While there were only 2,800 MBBS seats in both government and private colleges, there are now 6,500 MBBS seats in the State and the number will reach 10,000 soon,” he said, adding that students from the State need not go abroad anymore for medical courses in the future.

Speaking after inaugurating the Prathima Relief Institute of Medical Sciences, Medical College and Hospital at Mulugu Crossroads here on Saturday, Chandrashekhar Rao said despite continuing discrimination by the Centre, the State government had set up 12 new medical colleges apart from sanctioning medical colleges to each of the 33 districts. The newly sanctioned medical colleges would start functioning soon, he said.

“The number of PG seats in medicine has also increased to 2500 from 1150. We are witnessing good progress in the health and medical sector. Telangana is at the top in many sectors in the country. We are providing leadership to the nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister, however, urged the people to be alert and keep an eye on what was happening around them, since some vested interests were trying to poison the minds of people. Calling upon the youth not to fall prey to such forces, the Chief Minister said it was their duty to transform the nation into a great one.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, R & B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Planning Board Vice-Chairperson B Vinod Kumar, Prathima Group chairman Boinpally Srinivasa Rao, MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar, N Narender, T Rajaiah, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Jeevan Reddy and others were present.

The Chief Minister, along with ministers, later inspected the construction of the super specialty hospital on the premises of the old Warangal Central Prison in Warangal City. Warangal District Collector B Gopi, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekar, KMC Principal Dr Mohandas, Warangal East MLA N Narender and others were present.