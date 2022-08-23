Siddipet Auto Nagar to be developed by spending Rs 15 crore: Harish Rao

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao laid a foundation for developing Auto Nagar in Siddipet Industrial Park on Tuesday. The proposed Auto Nagar will be developed on 25 acres with an outlay of Rs 15 crore.

The 15 acres of land that TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited) has allotted at Mandapally for Auto Nagar earlier will be returned to TSIIC since the officials have chosen to develop Auto Nagar in Industrial Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that a road will be laid to connect the Auto Nagar with Rajiv Rahadhari. He further said that they will receive the applications for allotment of shops through the auto unions while those who were having the shops will be automatically allotted the shops. Since he wanted to develop the Auto Nagar into a model, Rao said that it will have to repair sheds for every vehicle. The proposed Auto Nagar will have 425 plots.

The Minister said that 25 acres was located in the right place due to its proximity to the railway track and the proposed expansion of Siddipet-Warangal road into a four-lane highway. He further said that the district health department will conduct a special health camp for Auto Nagar workers and their family members shortly where the doctors will conduct 57 kinds of tests on them. Rao has suggested the district medical and health department give the medicines to them free of cost.

Elaborating on the industrial development in Siddipet, Rao said the construction of the IT Tower will be completed in 2023. He said that the IT Tower will have the facility to work 1,600 professionals.

TSIIC Chairman Gydhari Balamallu said that the TSIIC was laying 60-feet roads in all the industrial parks since the Telangana government was giving the utmost to provide infrastructure facilities.

Balamallu said that the government was planning to build IT towers in all the district headquarters. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, RTA Durga Prasad and others were present.