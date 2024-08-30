Siddipet: Bikers caught for wrong side driving, cops impose Rs 12,935 fine

Traffic inspector K Praveen Kumar also holds a PowerPoint presentation to educate the violators on how wrong-side driving causes accidents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 12:11 PM

Traffic Police with the bikers who violated traffic rules.

Siddipet: Siddipet traffic police on Friday caught 20 bikers for violating traffic rules by riding their vehicles on the wrong side. Since wrong-side driving resulted in many accidents, the police enforced vehicle users to follow traffic rules to restrict the accident rate.

Traffic inspector K Praveen Kumar imposed Rs 12,935 fine on them. The inspector organised a PowerPoint presentation to educate them on how wrong-side driving causes accidents. He also asked them to wear helmets while driving.

