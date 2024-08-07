Hyderabad Traffic Police to act tough against wrong side driving

The Hyderabad traffic police to act tough and book criminal cases under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against those found driving on the wrong side on the city roads.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 09:12 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police would act tough and book criminal cases against those found driving in the wrong side on the city roads and endangering the lives of road users.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), P Vishwa Prasad said those driving on the wrong side of the road were not only endangering their own life but also of pillion and the other road users. “The practice is also leading to slowdown of traffic and at times traffic gridlocks on busy roads,” he said.

The traffic police conducted a special drive in the city against wrong side driving on Wednesday and seized 1,000 vehicles. “People think they will save time by driving in wrong direction on the road but they should be aware of the huge risk involved for them and other road users,” he said.

The police booked cases under the Motor Vehicle Act against those caught during the special drive. “But tomorrow onwards, we will go for criminal cases. On Wednesday, we conducted the drive to create awareness and send a message to the citizens,” Vishwa Prasad added.

The traffic police are conducting special drive against using cell phones while driving and triple riding. In last ten days about 3400 cases were booked for triple riding and over 2000 for cell phone driving.

Cases to be booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita:

Section 281 of BNS: Whoever drives or rides any vehicle on any public way in a manner as rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to six months.

Section 125 of BNS: Whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months.