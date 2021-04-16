Siddipet: Elderly couple charred to death in fire accident at home

According to villagers, the victims Yada Narasaiah (95) and Yada Latchamma (85), both were bedridden, were staying in the hut

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Siddipet: An elderly couple were charred to death when their hut was gutted in a fire accident at Tangallapally village in Koheda Mandal during the intervening hours of Thursday and Friday.

According to villagers, the victims Yada Narasaiah (95) and Yada Latchamma (85), both were bedridden, were staying in the hut. Their three sons, who were staying in separate houses, used to take care of them.

Narasaiah’s elder son Balaiah (78) said his father was a smoker and a cigarette butt may have led to the fire accident.

He said they woke up at 2.30 am on hearing his father’s cries for help. With the help of villagers, Balaiah said they managed to douse the fire, but could not save their parents. The death was instant for both of them. Koheda Police have registered a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .