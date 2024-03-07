Siddipet farmer cultivates healthy Khapli variety of wheat

In addition to having less gluten, Khapli is known for being high in protein, fibre, minerals and vitamins.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 7 March 2024, 05:27 PM

Siddipet: A farmer from Siddipet, Santosh Bitla, is cultivating a rare variety of wheat called Khapli, also known as Emmer wheat. The long-grain wheat is known for having less gluten comparative to traditional varieties of wheat.

Excessive gluten is linked with autoimmune disorder and indigestion and several other issues. In addition to having less gluten, Khapli is known for being high in protein, fibre, minerals and vitamins. While the traditionally cultivated wheat is said to have 8 to 10 percent gluten, the Khapli variety has only 1 to 3 per cent. The Khapli variety is also known for its richness in deity fibre. While it has 7.8 per cent dietary fibre, the traditional cultivated wheat has 3.1 per cent.

The Khapli variety is known as an indigenous variety since the ancient Indians had also cultivated this crop. The evidence of the cultivation of this variety was found in an archaeological site in the Middle East, says Santosh.

Since he had little water available to irrigate his two acres of field during Yasangi, Santosh, a native of Narayanraopet decided to switch to wheat, which is not cultivated traditionally in Telangana. He had cultivated paddy during the Vanakalam season.

When he approached Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) T Nagarjuna seeking his suggestion, the officer suggested that he cultivate the Khapli variety on one acre and normal varieties on the other one acre. Nagarjuna said Santosh was the first farmer in Telangana to cultivate the Khapli variety of wheat. Normally, the Khapli variety accounts for just 1 per cent of total wheat cultivation in India. The Khapli variety is known as a resilient crop since it can be grown in poor quality soil with little amount of water. It is among the best crops to be cultivated in drought-prone areas, he said.

Santosh sowed the seeds in December, with the 120-day crop to be harvested this month.