Bengali couple adopts six-months old infant in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 06:40 PM

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal is handing over the infant to Bengali couple in Siddipet on Saturday.

Siddipet: A Bengali couple adopted an orphaned girl from Siddipet district on Saturday. The six-month-old orphaned girl was in Sishu Griha in Siddipet for the last few months.

The Bengal couple had applied for adoption to the District Children’s Protection office a few months ago. The baby was handed over to the couple by Additional Collector Garima Agarwal at her chambers.

Speaking on the occasion, Agarwal has suggested that the couples who want to adopt the children should apply following the guidelines to avoid any legal issues. She congratulated the young couple from Bengal for adopting the baby.