Siddipet: Farmers of Narayanraopet get assured monthly income with Moringa cultivation

Agriculture Extension Officer, T Nagarjuna suggested the farmers take up Moringa cultivation on at least half an acre of land, which would give them an assured income of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 05:13 PM

AEO T Nagarjuna examines Moringa crop in Narayanraopet of Siddipet district.

Siddipet: To get a regular income to meet their monthly needs, farmers in the Narayanraopet agriculture cluster have cultivated Moringa. Since most of these farmers were cultivating either cotton or paddy, the farmers would not get any returns for many months with these crops.

Agriculture Extension Officer, T Nagarjuna suggested the farmers take up Moringa cultivation on at least half an acre of land, which would give them an assured income of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month. Nagarjuna has said that the monthly income will be increased if the area under cultivation is increased. Since the P.K.M-1 variety was giving good yield, the AEO was suggesting the farmers to take up the sowing of this particular variety.

As the Moringa would start giving the yield after five or six months, Nagarjuna said farmers could take up carrots or leafy vegetables as internal crops for some additional income until then. He maintained that the farmers would have spent Rs 18,000 on seeds, fertilisers, tilling, and others. The crop would give Rs 40,000 per year for four consecutive years. A farmer Mahipal said that they could earn regular income by selling Moringa. He further said that they could also get some additional income by selling Moringa leaves. The farmers would normally sow Moringa in the July-August months. It will start giving the harvest by March. The farmers were advised to sow 230 to 250 plants in half an acre. Each of these plants would give 35 KGs of Moringa for a year.