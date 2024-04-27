Siddipet police seize Rs 43 lakh, 250 grams gold in 24 hours

The police also seized 6,480 litres of liquor from unauthorised sellers.

Siddipet Police have seized cash during the 24-hour special driver across the district.

Siddipet: Siddipet police have seized a huge amount of money by carrying out searches across the district during the past 24 hours.

The police seized Rs.43.72 lakh from different persons in multiple locations. They have also seized 250 tolas of gold, the cost of which was put at Rs 25.55 lakh. The police also seized 6,480 litres of liquor from unauthorised sellers.

Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha said the seized amount and valuables would be submitted to the grievance cell at the Collectorate which the owners can get back by submitting the appropriate documents.