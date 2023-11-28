Siddipet gave strength for Statehood movement, Gajwel for development of State: KCR

Published Date - 07:38 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: While Siddipet gave him the strength to lead Telangana movement, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Gajwel made him the Chief Minister of the newly formed Telangana to lead the State on development path. As the MLA of Gajwel, he said his status had only increased and he tried his best to repay by developing the constituency on all fronts.

Participating in the last election rally for the 2023 elections at Gajwel on Tuesday, Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his gratitude to the voters of Gajwel for electing him as an MLA, he assured that the constituency would be developed further if given a chance again. “Given its close proximity to Hyderabad, Gajwel will emerge as a satellite town and witness development on all fronts,” he assured.

The Chief Minister revealed that efforts have already begun to establish an IT park in Gajwel for which IT Minister KT Rama Rao was already consulting various companies. Thanking the displaced families of Mallanna Sagar project for giving up their lands for its construction and supply of water to around 12 districts, he said plans are afoot to bring pollution-free industries and other projects to create employment opportunities for their children. “About a dozen industries will be established over the next a couple of years,” he said. He also assured to develop Mallanna Sagar into a tourist spot.

Pointing out that he resolved the problems of irrigation and drinking water scarcity in Gajwel constituency, Chandrashekhar Rao said a pilot project will be taken up for promoting crop diversification by dividing the Assembly segment into different zones. He said cultivation of commercial crops will be promoted and exported to other parts of the country availing the railway station established in Gajwel during his tenure.

While the Regional Ring Road will pass through Gajwel constituency giving a boost for development of realty sector, he promised for rennovation of the Kondapochamma temple and the Nacharam temple soon.

On the occasion, the BRS president slammed the BJP for its discrimination towards Telangana in the last 10 years. He reminded that Telangana State was achieved after lot of struggle and surpassed many other States in various aspects. Rather than extending the due support, he criticised the BJP for discriminating against the State without even sanctioning a government medical college or a Navodaya school. “Do not fall prey to the BJP’s rhetoric and vote for it blindly. Otherwise, they will take us for granted and continue this discrimination,” he said.