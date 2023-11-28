Congress has always been enemy of Telangana, says CM KCR

06:48 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

CM KCR, MLAs Vinay Bhaskar and N Narender during a public meeting at Warangal on Tuesday. Photo: Gotte Venkat

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lashed out at the Congress, dubbing them as the prime enemy of Telangana and its people. From the merger of the Hyderabad State in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to the formation of Telangana, the Congress kept deceiving the people of Telangana and was now aspiring to win the elections with its eyes only on power, and not the welfare of people, he said.

Addressing Praja Ashirvada Sabhas at Warangal and Gajwel on Tuesday, the final day of campaigning for the 2023 Assembly polls, the BRS president pointed out that the Congress leaders who brought the Andhra leaders to Manukota and attempted to hold a public meeting against the Telangana movement, were now contesting from Hanamkonda only to come to power. They had pelted stones and fired bullets against the Telangana agitators, he reminded.

Stating that Congress leaders resorted to divisive tactics during the Telangana movement, Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the sacrifices made by agitators and the betrayal faced when Congress backtracked on its promise to deliver Telangana after winning elections. He reminded that it was only after he sat for an indefinite hunger strike with the slogan of ‘Telangana vachudo KCR sachudo’ (A separate Telangana or KCR dies) and relentless pressure from people as well as the support of 33 political parties in the country that the Congress was compelled to concede and grant Statehood.

He spoke proudly about the BRS government standing strong against the oppposition’s attempts to overthrow it in collusion with the enemies of the State and disrupt the State’s progress. “With focus on development, the BRS government took many pro-farmer initiatives including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour power, and removal of water cess. We also launched the Dharani portal simplifying the land management and registration process, giving complete power to the farmers on their lands,” he explained.

Due to the initiatives, the Chief Minister said due to the efforts of the BRS for sustainable agriculture and remunerative income to farmers, the paddy production in Telangana surged from 40 lakh tonnes per annum before the State formation to three crore tonnes during the last fiscal.

“But the Telangana Congress leaders are now promising to bring Indiramma Rajyam for nobody’s good. During the Indira Gandhi regime, people suffered with empty stomachs, starvation deaths, encounters and also the dark days of Emergency. Until NT Rama Rao founded a party and gave Rs 2 per kg rice, people suffered under the Congress rule,” he added.

On the electoral promises from the Congress leaders, Chandrashekhar Rao cautioned against the revival of old policies, especially the proposed scrapping of the Dharani land management system which was nothing but empowering corrupt officials and middlemen to loot farmers. He also ridiculed Congress leaders’ remarks terming Rythu Bandhu as “waste expenditure” and “unnecessary” 24-hour power supply for agriculture. He pointed out that if the power supply to agriculture was restricted, it would lead to collapse of the power distribution network. He pledged to enhance Rythu Bandhu benefits to Rs 16,000 per acre per annum upon retaining power for third term.