KCR kick-starts 17-day bus tour, gets rousing welcome

Over the next 17 days, the former Chief Minister plans to conduct roadshows across 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, culminating in a public meeting in Siddipet on May 10.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 April 2024, 08:12 PM

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao kickstarting his 17-day bus tour

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday kickstarted a 17-day bus tour covering 12 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana as part of his Lok Sabha election campaign. He will visit agricultural fields and interact with farmers over their plight in the morning and participate in roadshows in the evening.

Chandrashekhar Rao arrived at Telangana Bhavan around 1.40 pm on Wednesday and garlanded the statue of Telangana Talli. Women leaders welcomed him with ‘Mangala Harathi’ and applied ‘Tilakam’ wishing for a successful tour. Later, he left for Miryalaguda amidst the bursting of crackers and crowds chanting “CM, CM”. The convoy comprises a bus for roadshows along with two other vehicles to reach smaller areas and also vehicles carrying local leaders.

Over the next 17 days, the former Chief Minister plans to conduct roadshows across 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, culminating in a public meeting in Siddipet on May 10. From visiting withered crop fields and harvesting points, he aims to interact with farmers directly to understand their hardships and concerns.

He received a rousing welcome with crowds greeting him at all major junctions en route, notwithstanding the soaring temperatures. Farmers stopped the convoy to pour out their woes at Anneparthy, Arjalabavi, Madugulapalli and other villages. They expressed their grievances over irrigation problems, untimely power cuts and delay in paddy procurement. They remembered that during the BRS rule, no such challenges were faced and hoped that the party returned to power soon to resolve their issues.

In response, Chandrashekhar Rao called upon the farmers to be prepared for another agitation. “Let us fight together and secure irrigation water and electricity supply for our agricultural fields,” he told the farmers.