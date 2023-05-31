Siddipet in forefront in Statehood movement then, development now; Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has asked the officials and elected representatives of Siddipet to make people part of the Telangana decennial formation day celebrations

05:07 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing officials in Siddipet on Wednesday

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has asked the officials and elected representatives of Siddipet to make people part of the Telangana decennial formation day celebrations. During a review meeting on the 21-day celebrations, beginning on June 2, the Minister has said Siddipet was at the forefront in the Telangana Statehood movement. Showing the same spirit, Rao said the Siddipet has become a model for the development. He has said the officials and elected representatives from across Telangana and other parts of the nation were making regular visits to examine various development works undertaken by the government in Siddipet town and other parts of the Constituency.

“Everyone in Telangana wanted to replicate the development in Telangana in Siddipet, he said. Stating that Siddipet witnessed a 100-years of development within a span of a decade, Rao has suggested the officials and elected representatives take the work done by the government to the people during the formation day celebrations. He has also elaborated on how the people of the Constituency used to suffer due to lack of proper electricity supply a decade ago. Rao further said that the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had put an end to the issues by supplying round-the-clock power.

Talking about the day-to-day planning of celebrations, he has suggested them to make special arrangements for irrigation tanks in all the villages on irrigation day. The Minister has asked them to select beneficiaries to give a one-time benefit of Rs one lakh to people who were doing caste-based professions. Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, elected representatives and others were present.

