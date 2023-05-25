Encourage women to use menstrual cups: Harish Rao urges doctors

Harish Rao has called upon women doctors in Siddipet to play a key role in making Siddipet a clean and hygienic town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to women doctors of Siddipet on Thursday.

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has called upon women doctors in Siddipet to play a key role in making Siddipet a clean and hygienic town.

Following the suggestion of Harish Rao, Siddipet Municipality had invited the doctors to the Siddipet council on Thursday where the Minister and others interacted with the doctors.

Talking about the Menstrual Hygiene (Rutu Prema) programme launched by the Siddipet district administration, the Health Minister said the Health department and civic body were spreading awareness among women on the need for using menstrual cups instead of sanitary napkins.

He said sanitary napkins can also affect the health of women besides creating a lot of waste in urban areas.

Underlining the role of Siddipet citizens in segregating wet and dry waste, Rao said 95 per cent of the waste was being separated at the doorstep of citizens due to the constant efforts of the civic body.

The Minister said Siddipet has emerged as the cleanest and most hygienic town in the country due to the committed work of the citizens and civic staff.

The Minister later presented Gollabhama sarees to the doctors on this occasion. Commissioner of Police N Swetha, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan and others were present.