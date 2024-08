Siddipet: Irrigation authorities pump Godavari water to Ranganayaka Sagar

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed the officials following a letter written by Former Minister T Harish Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 01:23 PM

Ranganayaka Sagar

Siddipet: Irrigation authorities started pumping Godavari water into Ranganayaka Sagar from Ananthagiri reservoir by operating two pumps on Tuesday morning, hours after the irrigation authorities began pumping water into Anathagiri from Yellampally on Monday.

The irrigation officials will pump in the water from Ranganayaka Sagar to Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar.