Harish Rao seeks water release to Mallanna Sagar, other Kaleshwaram reservoirs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 August 2024, 10:50 AM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday requested Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to pump water from Mid Manair to Annapurna reservoir, Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma Sagar immediately.

Making an appeal to the government on behalf of farmers under the Kaleshwaram projects to extend irrigation support to the ayacut by releasing water to the canals, he pointed out that the water levels in Annapurna (Ananthagiri) reservoir, Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma Sagar in Siddipet district were critically low.

Around the same time last year, the Ananthagiri reservoir had 3.32 TMC water, but now it had come down to 0.75 TMC. The water storage in Ranganayaka Sagar had dropped to 0.67 TMC against 2.38 TMC in August last year.

The water level in Mallanna Sagar also dipped to 8.5 TMC against 18 TMC and in Kondapochamma Sagar to 4.5 tmc from 10 tmc. The farmers were worried because of deficient rainfall. The net sown area in the district also had come down considerably, he said.