Siddipet: Man’s attempt to sell two sons foiled

Child Welfare Committee and District Child Protection Unit rescued the two children and shifted them to the Government Hospital Siddipet for examination of their health condition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Officials are talking to father of two children at Mallupally village in Mirudoddi Mandal of Siddipet district on Friday.

Siddipet: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) together foiled an attempt by a man to sell his two sons at Mallupally village in Mirudoddi Mandal on Friday.

Following information from locals, Child Protection Officer Raju, a social worker at DCPU Rajaram, another social worker at Sishu Gruha Anitha Rani, and Counsellor Narasimhulu visited Mallupally. After talking to Sarpanch Bharathi Goud, they came to know that one Paneti Pochaiah was in consultation with some persons to sell his two sons. While his elder son Goutham was aged 3, his younger son Tharun was 18 months old. During the inquiry, Pochaiah said his wife Renuka had left him a few months ago following a dispute. Since he was suffering from illness, Pochaiah informed the officials he was not in a state to look after the two children.

As the attempt to trace Renuka proved unsuccessful, he decided to give them to a childless couple.

After informing the same CWC, the team rescued the two children and shifted them to the Government Hospital Siddipet for examination of their health condition. They will later be shifted to Sishu Gruha in Siddipet. In a statement, Child Protection Officer Ramu warned the people that they would have to face criminal action if anyone sold or purchased children. He advised childless parents to approach the CWC to adopt the children following guidelines.