CM KCR’s dream comes true: SRSP gets Kaleshwaram water

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:05 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

The Kaleshwaram water landed in Sriram Sagar Project after an upstream journey of over 300 km.

Hyderabad: Farmers in the Sriram Sagar Project ayacut erupted in celebrations as the water that gushed out from the Mupkal pump house piping system reached the reservoir on Friday evening.

The project site, where they descended in large numbers, echoed with slogans hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his saga of re-engineering experiments that culminated in the day.

The water that landed in the reservoir after an upstream journey of over 300 km supported by the reverse pumping network of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation system is the culmination of a gigantic effort put in for years by Irrigation engineers.

The net realisation at the SRSP end would be in the order of 0.25 TMC per day initially. The volume is likely to be raised in a phased manner as required, according to irrigation officials. The pumps were running only during the day time so far.

They will be functional round the clock after assessing initial operations. This is the day Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was dreaming, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who joined the farmers in their celebrations, said.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Forests and Endowments Minister P. Indrakaran Reddy, MP KR Suresh Reddy, legislators A Jeevan Reddy, B Govardan Reddy, Vittal Reddy and Rekha Naik and a host of other leaders joined the farmers in thanking the Chief Minister.

Recalling the neglect the irrigation projects were subjected to in the undivided State, the Speaker said the water would not have reached SRSP today unless the KLIS was constructed at Medigadda to tap the potential of Pranahita river.

The reengineering craft mastered by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had ultimately paid off. Of the 70,000 TMC of the annual water yield the country has been endowed with, only 21,000 TMC was being utilized. The country is in need of a leader with vision and of the stature of Chandrashekhar Rao, he stressed.

Speakers who addressed the farmers emphasized the need for retaining at all costs the stable administration provided by the BRS to sustain the growth momentum in the State. They all sounded a caution to the farmers against being carried away with the opposition sponsored negative campaign, stating that it would be suicidal for the development of the State.