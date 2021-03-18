Siddipet: Narrow escape for inmates as 3-storey building caves in

The workers had left the building 15 minutes before the incident happened, to drill a borewell in a nearby village

Siddipet: As many as 10 borewell rig workers, who were staying in their owner’s house in Gajwel town, had a miraculous escape as they left the three-floor house minutes before it collapsed in the small hours of Thursday.

According to Gajwel police, one Ila Ramakrishna, a borewell rig business man, had a three-storeyed building in Gajwel town. However, he had vacated the building recently and his workers were staying in the house since then. Since a neighbour Ravindar was digging to build a new house, the building caved in at 3 am on Thursday. The workers had left the building 15 minutes before the incident happened, to drill a borewell in a nearby village. Since there was a mobile phone tower installed on the building, it has fallen on the electricity line, resulting in the power cut. Gajwel Inspector, Anjaneyulu said that Yadagiri, the watchman of the building, has escaped with minor injuries in the incident. The inspector said that they have filed a case against Ravindar Reddy for digging a pit without taking permission from Municipality.

