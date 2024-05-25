Police seize 610 kg of expired seeds in Gajwel

After checking the stocks, the police found these seeds in Lakshmi Balaji Trades, Pavanasutha Traders and Sri Sai Fertilisers. The police have handed over the seized seeds and fertilisers to agriculture officer Babu Nayak.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Siddipet: Gajwel Police seized 610 kg of expired seeds from three seed and fertiliser shops in Gajwel town. The police also found expired pesticides meant to be sprayed on paddy.

The police led by Gajwel ACP K Purusotham Reddy raided several shops in the town on Saturday following the directions of Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha.

The ACP warned that they would initiate stern action if anyone was caught selling spurious seeds or expired date seeds to the farmers. He called upon farmers to call the police if anyone was found selling spurious seeds.