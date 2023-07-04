Group clashes: Siddipet police arrest three persons

Siddipet police have arrested three persons, who allegedly triggered group clashes between two communities in Gajwel town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Siddipet: Siddipet police have registered cases and arrested three persons, who allegedly triggered group clashes between two communities in Gajwel town late on Monday.

The police arrested the three persons and produced them before the Gajwel court, which remanded them in judicial custody on Tuesday. According to the police, one resident of Sangapur in Gajwel Mandal, urinated near the Shivaji Statue in Gajwel which a few people from another community noticed and handed him over to the police apart from lodging a complaint. The youngster’s relatives then attacked one person, who was among those who handed him over to the police.

Following the incident, the Gajwel Police examined CCTV footage and arrested the three persons. More footage is being examined to find out who else were involved in the incident.