Siddipet: Two youth drown in Kondapochamma Sagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:08 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Representational Image

Siddipet: Two youth from Hyderabad drowned in Kondapochamma Sagar, built near Markook as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS), on Sunday.

They were Akshay Venkat (28) and Rajan Sharma (28) of Hyderabad city. The duo reportedly went swimming deep into the reservoirs but could not swim back.

Their efforts were to trace their bodies. The Markook Police have registered a case.

