Siddipet’s Siril Dalson gets selected in Hyderabad U-16 cricket team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Siddipet: A young and talented cricketer from Siddipet, Siril Dalson, has been selected for Hyderabad’s Under-16 cricket team.

A Class 9 student, Dalson, was inducted by the Hyderabad Cricket Association to represent the State in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. The national level under-16 tournament will commence on December 11 at Vadodara.

Dalson is the son of Sathish, a senior assistant in the Siddipet Police Commissioner’s office. Dalson is a right-handed middle-order batsman and medium fast bowler. He has made significant contributions both with the bat and ball playing for his district team in different tournaments.

Siddipet Cricket Association president K Mallikarjun said Finance Minister T Harish Rao created excellent sporting facilities for sportspersons in Siddipet. The cricket stadium has become a hotspot for cricket training in the town. HCA Director and Supervisory Committee Member Vanka Prathap, who made a visit to Siddipet a year ago, has assured give enough opportunities to talented cricketers from Siddipet, he said.

Harish Rao and others congratulated Dalson on his selection.

The coaching and supporting team of Siddipet cricket team, Jammu Khan, Samaleti Mahesh, Vijay, Majid, Babu, Madhu and others too were elated on Dalson’s selection.