Signature Green Vibes to be back in Hyderabad on December 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: Signature Green Vibes, a festival with nature, is all set to be back in Hyderabad with its second edition on December 16, at Boulder Hills Golf Club, Gachibowli.

The festival which made its national debut in Telangana, is a unique celebration of nature with great music, locally-inspired food, master classes with green creators, green acts, and more.

The day-long extravaganza will feature a lineup of renowned musicians, Shilpa Rao, When Chai met Toast, and Bhuwin. Audiences can also indulge in a culinary feast with delectable farm-to-table cuisine, engaging DIY green activities, and a plethora of other exciting activities.

“As we gear up for Signature Green Vibes, we believe in embracing the essence of a fulfilling life intertwined with a commitment towards eco–conscious living,” says Varun Koorichh, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India.

Spearheaded by Signature Packaged Drinking Water, the event is dedicated to sustainability, ensuring that every element employed is entirely reusable, emphasizing a commitment to eco-conscious living.

The price of the limited ‘Early Bird’ ticket will start from Rs 999 onwards. Book your tickets at: https://insider.in/signature-green-vibes-hyderabad-dec16-2023/event