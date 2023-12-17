Sikhs observe 348th martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib in Hyderabad

Large number of devotees participated in the Vishaal Kirtan Darbar organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sithaphalmandi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:51 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: Devotion and gaiety marked the 348th martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Large number of devotees participated in the Vishaal Kirtan Darbar organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sithaphalmandi, and offered prayers to the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of the Sikhs.

The president of the Prabhandak Committee, S Pratap Singh Osahan and Secretary S Jaswinder Osahan said the congregation was marked by the recitations of Shabad Keertans and Kathas.

Bhai Lehna Singh of Damdama Taksal Talwandi Baktha wale, Giani Satwant Singh Khalsa, Manji Sahib, Amritsar, Vinod Singh and other reputed Ragi Jathas specially invited from various parts of country recited Shabad Kirtans that stressed on imbibing higher values of life and communal harmony. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-ka-Langar was served to all devotees.

Later, on Sunday evening, a colourful ‘Nagar Keertan’ was taken out from the Gurudwara Sithaphalmandi. Nishan Sahebans, Panj Pyaras, Gatka skills which include sword fighting and other skills, were displayed along the procession.