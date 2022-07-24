‘Similar pattern observed in all dismissals of Kohli’

The latest dilemma of the Indian cricket team is the batting form of one of the world’s best batsman Virat Kohli. The fact that he is such an accomplished sportsman with excellent work ethics that it surprises all even more that he has had such a long phase of substandard performances with the bat.

In my view, a professional sportsman would commit errors however the same error would in all probability not be repeated. I have watched some of his dismissals and noticed that there was a similar pattern in most cases. As a batsman myself and Level ‘C’ coach, I have made my own assessment of the problem that in my opinion he is facing.

However, I am not going to provide the solution unless asked for by the concerned person. In principle, the player should do an analysis followed by a probable list of solutions. This will be of consequence only if the player concerned is prepared to accept that the problem exists.

The fact, as mentioned above, that there is a similar pattern in all the dismissals in all formats one could arrive at a consensus that the problem is not identified and even if so then it has not been accepted by the concerned person.

There have been multiple opinions and solutions provided through the media by experts who themselves have played international cricket. The voice that Virat should be rested or dropped has begun to get louder.

The issue being discussed is whether the problem is mental, physical or technical. The view that I am trying to elicit is that he has developed a technical glitch and this has to be addressed. Also, technical glitches cannot be rectified when you are in a competitive environment and this requires going back to the drawing board and working scientifically in a phased manner.

Any sportsman can have a bad patch. An international champion like Virat is going through a similar phase. There is absolutely no doubt that form is temporary but class is permanent and a player of this class will always come back into competition provided he gets the adequate dose of repairs and maintenance.

It is also difficult for the management specially selectors to take a step to rest him unless he himself opts to take the necessary steps to address the problem. In any case, a player with the records that he has created may find it difficult to accept the reality and therefore makes the rectification even more challenging.

However, the game is greater than the individual and as taught to us as players. A great leveller.

By Vijay Mohan Raj

Former Bombay and Hyderabad Ranji Trophy player