Singapore Armed Forces delegation visits MCEME, Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:13 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: A four-member Singapore Armed Forces delegation led by Colonel Pang Lead Shuan visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad.

The delegation interacted with Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME and other senior officers at the college.

The delegation was briefed on the various training activities being undertaken at MCEME including the best practices being followed at the institution, innovative training methodologies and other unique initiatives.

During the visit, they were shown state-of-the-art training facilities including modern labs dealing with niche technologies. The delegation also visited the Simulator Development Division (SDD), where various simulators and projects developed by SDD were displayed.

The visit to Hyderabad was a part of the 12th India Singapore Army to Army Staff Talks (AATS) and was aimed at enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.

MCEME is a premiere training institution of the Indian Army which imparts quality training in various engineering disciplines and domains. A large number of trainees from Friendly Foreign Countries are also undergoing training at MCEME, a press release said.

