Singareni Collieries team visits Vizag Steel Plant

A team of officials from Singareni Collieries in Telangana visited the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant consequent on the decision of the Telangana government to participate in the bid towards Expression of Interest in the steel plant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

A team of officials from Singareni Collieries in Telangana visited the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant consequent on the decision of the Telangana government to participate in the bid towards Expression of Interest in the steel plant

Visakhapatnam: A team of officials from Singareni Collieries in Telangana on Tuesday visited the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) –Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here consequent on the decision of the Telangana government to participate in the bid towards Expression of Interest in the steel plant.

The team is studying the feasibility of the bid. Though RINL chairman and managing director Atul Bhatt is away in Delhi, the team was seen interacting with the top officials of the marketing department.

Meanwhile, the Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samiti welcomed the visit of Singareni Collieries directors for participating in the EoI bid. In a statement, it accused the Centre of plotting to hand over the prestigious steel plant to shell companies.

Also Read Telangana govt to express interest in VSP via Singareni