Singareni hikes age limit for jobs under compassionate grounds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 03:58 PM

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has increased the upper age limit for employment under compassionate grounds from 35 to 40 years.

This change is effective from March 9, 2018, the date of commencement of the scheme for the provision of compassionate employment. Around 300 dependents would be benefited due to the increase in the age limit.

However, there is no change in the upper age limit for the spouses of ex-employees who die while in service or are medically invalidated and in cases of fatal mine accidents. The present age limit in such cases remains the same. Cases settled with payment of a lump sum amount or monthly monetary compensation instead of compassionate employment will not be reopened.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Company Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the increase in age limit was done as per the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. The compassionate employment cases that were pending due to the previous upper age limit of 35 years, and that arose after the issuance of the circular dated March 9, 2018, will be considered under the enhanced upper age limit of 40 years, he said, adding that cases before March 9, 2018, will not be reopened.

However, he clarified that the new changes would be applicable only for those cases where no settlement had been made as per the old upper age limit rule.

“This will immediately benefit around 300 people who are waiting for a job from 2018. Also, more people will be benefited in the coming days,”he said.

Recently, Revanth Reddy and Bhatti handed over appointment orders to 441 dependents during a programme. Several trade union leaders had submitted representations to the management requesting an increase in the age limit for dependent jobs.