Singareni regularises 2,266 badli workers as general mazdoor

So far 13,981 badli workers have been regularised as general mazdoors, said SCCL Director (Personnel, Finance) N Balaram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: The management of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday issued orders regularising the services of 2,266 badli workers as general mazdoor.

Director (Personnel, Finance) N Balaram informed that the orders were issued as per the directions of Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar. The order would come into force from September 1, he said, adding that according to the assurance given to the workers by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, since 2017, the company had been regularizing badli workers as general laborers. So far 13,981 badli workers have been regularised as general mazdoors, he said.

The management has issued orders recognizing those who have worked at least 190 days in underground mines and badli workers who have worked at least 240 days in surface mines and departments as general labourers.

