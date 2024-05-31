Singareni to expedite efforts to set up 800 MW floating solar plants on LMD, Mallanna Sagar reservoir

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) which is eyeing a major shift towards solar innovation with an eye on its green energy goals, has expedited the process of establishing 800 megawatt floating solar plants on Lower Manair Dam and Mallanna Sagar reservoir.

Delhi-based Power and Energy Consultants Limited has been entrusted with the task of preparing a pre-feasibility study to set up a 300 MW floating solar plant on the water of Lower Manair Dam at Karimnagar at a cost of Rs. 1,640.66 crore and DPR for setting up 500 megawatt (2X250 MW) floating solar plants on the Mallanna Sagar reservoir.

The company has entrusted the responsibility of conducting a hydrographic study on Mallanna Sagar to Ericsys Technologies. According to Singareni officials, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up a 300 MW solar plant on Lower Manair Dam was ready and that the DPR of two 250 MW floating solar plants proposed to be set up on the Mallanna Sagar reservoir was in the process.

Singareni commissioned its first floating solar power plant with 5 megawatt capacity in January last year. The floating solar power plant was established with a cost of Rs. 26 crore on the reservoir waters of the company’s 2×600 MW thermal power plant at Pegadapalli in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district.

Meanwhile, Singareni has sought permission from the Telangana government to set up a 500 MW solar plant at a solar park in Rajasthan at a cost of Rs. 2233.68 crore.

PEC Limited has been entrusted the job of conducting the feasibility study of the project as well as preparation of a comprehensive project report. According to Singareni officials, the Rajasthan government would shortly write to the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC) to allot land in the solar park if it gets permission.

The plant was likely to be completed by the end of 2027 if the land was allotted to the company in time, the officials added. The Singareni also had plans to supply power from the Rajasthan solar plant to the State, the officials informed.

Singareni had already set up 235 MW solar plants across the company’s mining areas and another 65 MW plant work would be completed in the next three months. As part of the second phase of the solar power generation the company would be setting up 240 MW of solar plants during the 2024-25 fiscal, which includes 35 MW plants at Sathupally, Srirampur I.K, 27.5 MW plant at Chennur and 5 plants with a total capacity of 65 MW have been proposed to be constructed in Mandamarri area on vacant sites available at various mines and colonies.

Apart from this a 37.5 MW solar plant would be constructed in the available space at STPP, two plants of 41 MW capacity each in Ramagundam-3 area, a 12 MW plant in Bhupalpally, a 5 MW plant in the old power house site in Ramagundam-1 area, and the existing one in Yellandu and a 15 MW in the empty space next to the solar plant.