Singareni to hold Telangana formation day celebrations on June 5

Chairman and Managing Director, SCCL, N Sridhar directed officials to highlight the achievements of the company during the last ten years through short films

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: As part of the State’s 10th formation day celebrations Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will be holding programmes on June 5 .

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N Sridhar on Saturday held a review meeting with senior officials to discuss the arrangements for the events. He directed officials to highlight the achievements of the company during the last ten years through short films. Every worker should be given ‘Singareni Adabhut Pragathi’ book and beneficiaries of various schemes being implemented by the company should be invited for the celebrations and ask them to share their experiences, he said.

He also asked the officials to invite all the peoples representatives, district collectors and senior government officials of respective districts for the celebrations. During the celebrations, compassionate job orders, loan cheques and student’s scholarships would be presented to eligible persons.

Director (Finance) N Balaram and other senior officials were present.

