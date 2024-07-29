Singareni to introduce CBSE syllabus in its school from next academic

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the company had already received a No Objection Certificate(NoC) from the State Education Department to introduce CBSE syllabus in its schools.

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus would be introduced in the company run school in Ramagundam-2 area from the next academic year.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Balram said the company had already received a No Objection Certificate(NoC) from the State Education Department to introduce CBSE syllabus in its schools. The company had already sent a letter to the CBSE to consider its request.

A high-level team from the CBSE headquarters would soon visit Singareni School and inspect the classrooms, sports ground, laboratories and other infrastructure facilities, he said, adding that within three months it would be known whether the company school would get CBSE syllabus or not. “We will introduce CBSE in other schools too in a phased manner,”he said.