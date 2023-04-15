Singareni to maintain 2.3 lakh tonnes coal production per day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:43 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: In view of increase in electricity consumption and rise in demand for coal from power companies during summer, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management has directed officials to take measures to maintain production of coal at atleast 2.3 lakh tonnes per day and transport 2.35 lakh tonnes of coals every day from all the mining areas of the company.

Company’s Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar, who held a review meeting with directors and General Managers of the mining areas on Saturday, asked officials to increase transportation of coal by road to meet the target. He also directed them to take steps to get permission for the expansion of the mines immediately and achieve the monthly targets before the onset of the rainy season.

Sridhar asked the officials to increase the overburden removal from 14.78 lakh cubic meters per day to 16.5 lakh cubic meters from the open cast mines. Director (Finance and Personnel) N Balaram, Director(E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao, Director (Operations) NVK Srinivas, Director (Planning and Projects) G Venkateshwar Reddy and other senior officials were present.