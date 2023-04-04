| Telangana Sccl To Start 13 New Mines In Next Three Years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is planning to start 13 new mines in next three years to increase coal production.

Disclosing this in a review meeting on Tuesday, company Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar asked officials to take necessary steps for getting permissions for 13 new upcoming mines and plan expansion of existing mines.

Sridhar said the company had decided to start coal production in the Naini Coal Block in Odisha, VK Open Cast (Kottagudem), Goleti Open Cast (Bellampally) and JK Open Cast Mine (Yellandu ), during 2023-24 fiscal to produce over 100 lakh tonnes of coal. The company would take steps to produce at least 50 lakh tonnes of coal this year and 10 to 15 million tonnes of coal per year in the following years from the Naini Coal Block, 35 lakh tonnes each from VK Open Cast and Goleti Open Cast and 20 lakh tonnes from JK Open Cast Mine. “About 100 lakh tonnes of coal is expected to be produced this year from these four mines,” he said.

Once these coal mines start production, the target of 750 lakh tonnes of coal production for the financial year 2023-24 could be achieved without much difficulty, Sridhar said.