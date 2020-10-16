Singareni workers to get Rs 68,500 PLR bonus

Initially, coal companies’ management refused to pay PLR bonus since all coal units in the country were in losses due to Covid-19.

By | Published: 3:50 pm

Peddapalli: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers will get Rs 68,500 performance linked reward (PLR) bonus. This year, there is a Rs 3,800 jump when compared to previous year’s bonus of Rs 64,700.

It was decided in JBCCI (Joint Bipartite Coal Committee of India) standardised committee meeting held in Ranchi on Thursday, wherein the directors of various coal companies and representatives of national trade unions participated.

The meeting, which started in the morning, has fixed Rs 68,500 PLR after intensive discussion. Initially, coal companies’ management refused to pay PLR bonus since all coal units in the country were in losses due to Covid-19.

However, trade union leaders opposed the managements’ proposal and pressed for a bonus. Bowing to the pressure mounted by unions, managements agreed to pay PLR.

Though union leaders demanded a Rs 75,000 bonus, coal companies have agreed to pay Rs 68,500. Singareni workers will get PLR bonus on the occasion of Diwali.

While SCCL Directors, Chandrasekhar participated in the JBCCI meeting on behalf of Singareni, Managing Director of NCL PK Sinha, Directors of CIL RP Srivastava and Sanjeev Soni, Director of SECL RS Jah, Director of WCL Sanjay Kumar, Vinay Rajan from CCL, Keshava Rao from MCL and others participated in the meeting. Trade union leaders BK Roi, Narendra, and KC Singh from BMS, Nathulapande of HMS, Ramendra Kumar of AITUC and Ramananad of CITU were also participating in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .