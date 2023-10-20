Sisodia’s judicial custody in the excise policy case is extended by Delhi court

By IANS Published Date - 08:30 AM, Fri - 20 October 23

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

The court directed counsels for accused persons – Kuldeep Singh, Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahendru, Rajesh Joshi, and more – to inspect un-relied documents in the Delhi Excise policy case at CBI Headquarters, and adjourned the matter till November 22.

In July, the high court denied bail to Sisodia in the 2021-22 excise policy case being probed by the ED. A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had said that Sisodia was not able to meet the twin conditions for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the triple test for grant of bail.

The high court observed that the order of the special judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court denying bail to Sisodia was well reasoned and does not hold any illegality or infirmity. “Learned Special Judge has passed a reasoned order on the basis of the material available on record. This court has also rejected the bail application of the accused… titled as Manish Sisodia v. CBI dated May 30, 2023,” Justice Sharma said.