Manish Sisodia bail plea: ED may name AAP as accused in Delhi liquor policy case

On October 4, while hearing the submissions from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing Sisodia, the bench had asked the ED why the AAP was not made an accused when the whole ED case was about the party being a beneficiary.

By IANS Updated On - 05:36 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday resumed hearing former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and was told that the ED is considering making the AAP an accused in the case.

Making his submission before a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice S.V.N. Bhatti, ASG S.V. Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said that he had been instructed to say that the ED is considering making the Aam Admi Party an accused in the ongoing investigation in the PMLA case.

On October 4, while hearing the submissions from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing Sisodia, the bench had asked the ED why the AAP was not made an accused when the whole ED case was about the party being a beneficiary.

On the next day, the bench clarified that it had only raised a legal query.

“…We want to clarify that our question yesterday was not to implicate anyone. Suppose if as per the prosecution if A is not being prosecuted can B or C be prosecuted? ” the bench said.

The court will again resume hearing the bail plea on Tuesday.