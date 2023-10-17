Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves verdict on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

On Monday the apex court told the CBI and ED that they cannot keep Sisodia in jail for an “indefinite period” in the Delhi excise policy cases and asked the ASG about when the arguments on charges against Sisodia will commence in the trial court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the regular bail petitions filed by former deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with corruption and money laundering cases arising out of the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti finished hearing the arguments by Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Sisodia and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Once a charge sheet is filed in a case, arguments on charge should commence immediately,” the bench told Raju.

The ASG submitted that the cases against Sisodia were at the stage of section 207 of CrPC (supply of documents to the accused) and after that the arguments on charge will start.

The ASG also claimed that there was sufficient material to show the offence of money laundering and tampering with evidence by destroying his mobile phones, and thus were sufficient grounds to deny bail.

In March, the ED arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case arising from the CBI FIR.

Sisodia has been in custody since February, after being arrested by the CBI.

The AAP leader moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court denied him bail in May and July in separate bail petitions.