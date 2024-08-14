Sitarama project has many challenges to outwit for completion

The time it is likely to take for DPR approval may range up to one year. It depends on the completeness of the DPR and other technical aspects to be complied for its consideration. Otherwise, the process may take several years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 August 2024, 09:12 PM

Sitharam Project

Hyderabad: Given the current progress and funding constraints, the Sitarama Lift Irrigation project (SLIP) needs to outwit multiple challenges for its completion as targeted in the next two years.

One major area of concern is its detailed project report (DPR) approval which is still in process. It would require vigorous persuasion from the State and a matching support from the Centre. A major part of the project work was completed, pending DPR finalisation in view of the need for utilising Godavari waters with a sense of urgency. The time it is likely to take for DPR approval may range up to one year. It depends on the completeness of the DPR and other technical aspects to be complied for its consideration. Otherwise, the process may take several years.

The works were implemented so far basing on the in-principle clearance accorded by the Central Water Commission (CWC) while it conveyed its consent to the State government for preparing the DPR. The Stage-I and Stage- II forest clearance was successfully obtained during the BRS regime. The BRS government had already prepared the DPR with up-to-date cost estimates complying with processes necessary for clearances from the Ministry of Environment. The project has faced cost-benefit issues which are equally important to be addressed for the CWC clearance.

It had finally overcome this hurdle as the project’s Benefit-Cost Ratio (BCR) was projected at 1.60, indicating that the benefits outweigh the costs. The DPR is posed for the final observations of the Godavari River Management Board. The board has given its remarks at the secretariat level of the GRMB in the initial state stage more than a year ago. The Board will be meeting again on August 20 for final review of final DPR. In fact, the meeting was put off twice this month on the requests of Andhra Pradesh officials.

In the next phase the, the DPR would be put up for the review by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Central Water Commission for the final clearance. In the final stage, Detailed Project Report has to be placed before the Apex Council for appraisal and sanction.

Besides the clearances to be obtained for implementation of the project, its completion as scheduled would require allocation of at least Rs.5000 crore per annum in the next two years.