Sitarama project is brainchild of former CM KCR: MLC Madhusudhan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 09:46 PM

BRS leader T Madhusudhan speaking to the media in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Sitarama project was the brainchild of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who initiated the project for an overall development of erstwhile Khammam, said BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he complained that the three ministers in the district were trying to take credit for the project. Even as eight months passed since Congress came to power nothing has changed in the State in terms of development or welfare.

Madhusudhan demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his address at Wyra in the district on Thursday should explain the facts about the Sitarama project to the people. Congress ministers were questioning ex-minister T Harish Rao’s comments on the project and there was nothing wrong in what he said, the MLC noted.

He said that the Congress government cheated the poorer sections by failing to fulfill its poll promises such as Rs.4000 pension. Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, Minority Bandhu and other key schemes were put on hold by the government.

The government which promised Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver in one installment failed to do so. In Edulapuram PACS near Khammam city even 40 percent farmers have not received loan waiver till date. Likewise there was no clarity on fee reimbursement.

During the BRS regime Telangana has achieved the yield of three crore metric tonnes of paddy production which was just 45 lakh metric tonnes before the formation of the State. The credit of completing the Bhakta Ramadasu project in just nine months and stabilising over 70,000 acres ayacut in drought-affected Palair constituency goes to Chandrashekhar Rao, Madhusudhan said.

The party leaders L Kamal Raju, Gundala Krishna, Pagadala Nagaraju, Bellam Venu, K Nagabhushiah and others were present.