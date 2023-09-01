Sithara Entertainments’ fun youthful entertainer ‘MAD’ to release on September 28

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments has recently announced on Raksha Bandhan that Haarika Suryadevara is debuting as producer with their next, a ‘maddening fun entertainer’ titled ‘MAD’. The teaser of the film has gone viral and trended on YouTube.

With the buzz that the movie gained with such a fun and consuming teaser, ‘MAD’ team has decided to announce the release date of the film as well.

The movie will be releasing in theatres on September 28. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting the complete youth entertainer while Sai Soujanya is co-producing on Fortune Four Cinemas.

Movie marks the debut of young director Kalyan Shankar. Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan are playing leading roles in this comic caper. Raghu Babu, Racha Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, Vishnu, Anthony, and Srikanth Reddy are also part of the cast.

Producers and the entire team have expressed huge confidence in the movie attracting young audiences big time to theatres.

Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the music for the film and Shamdat and Dinesh Krishnan are handling cinematography. Navin Nooli is editing the film. Further details will be announced soon.