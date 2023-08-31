Raksha Bandhan celebrated with great fervour at Pragathi Bhavan

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's residence was enveloped under festive ambience and his sisters arrived for tying Rakhis to the Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with fervour at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s residence was enveloped under festive ambience and his sisters arrived for tying Rakhis to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister’s elder sisters, including Lakshmibai, Jayamma and Lalithamma and younger sister Vinodamma tied rakhi and sought his blessings. They shared greetings and sweets. The Chief Minister’s wife K Shobha and other family members were also present.