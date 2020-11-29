Sitting corporator assures further development in Malkajgiri

Jagdish urged the voters to cast their valuable vote by keeping development of city in view and urged them to vote for him for the second time with a landslide margin.

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Hyderabad: Impressed and benefitted by various projects and schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, people of Hyderabad are wishing for TRS party’s victory in the GHMC polls, said TRS candidate for Malkajgiri division, Nirugonda Jagadish Goud. On the last day of the election campaign, Jagadish along with TRS leaders and party workers conducted a padayatra in Old Malkajgiri, Maruthi Nagar, Ram Mandir, Balram Nagar and surrounding areas on Sunday.

Speaking at a rally, he said people have decided on ensuring the victory of TRS party in the corporation polls. “Given the overwhelming response that the party has been receiving, it looks as if the entire electorate is one-sided supporting the TRS party,” he said.

Jagdish urged the voters to cast their valuable vote by keeping development of city in view and urged them to vote for him for the second time with a landslide margin. He assured of further development in the Malkajgiri division with the support of MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao.

TRS party leaders and workers joined Jagadish Goud’s campaign including a massive rally at Anand Bagh, Malkajgiri Chowrastha, Old Malkajgiri, Old Neredmet, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Balram Nagar, Vishnupuri Colony, Patel Nagar and RK Nagar.

