Sitting judge should probe TSPSC paper leak: Tarun Chugh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh has demanded that State government initiate a probe by a sitting judge into the TSPSC paper leak.

He also demand that the government provide a compensation of Rs.1 lakh to each job aspirant who were affected by the cancellation of exams. Chugh also said agitation on behalf of unemployed youth from Warangal would be launched. Besides party workers, the people of the State were with Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was continuing his fight on behalf of 30 lakh unemployed youth, he claimed.

Earlier, BJP activists took out a rally from Court chowk to Sanjay Kumar’s residence to celebrate his release on bail.