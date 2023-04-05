Bandi’s arrest unconstitutional and illegal: Tarun Chugh

Tarun Chugh alleged that since the BJP had launched a campaign against the BRS government and its corruption, the State government was targeting its leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Condemning the arrest of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, BJP national general secretary and party in-charge for Telangana, Tarun Chugh alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in order to divert the attention of the people from the TSPSC question paper leak and corruption charges was enacting the entire drama of Sanjay’s arrest.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Chugh alleged that since the BJP had launched a campaign against the BRS government and its corruption, the State government was targeting its leaders. “Making Bandi Sanjay A1 in the case is part of a larger conspiracy to defame BJP,” he said.

Stating that Sanjay’s arrest was unconstitutional and illegal, he warned that his party would launch a state-wide campaign to get Bandi Sanjay released and intensify its crusade against the BRS government.