SSC paper leak case: Bandi remanded to 14-day judicial custody, shifted to Khammam jail

Bandi Sanjay was booked by the Kamalapur police under IPC Sections 120 (B), 420, 447 and 505 (1) (b)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

File Photo

Hanamkonda: Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay, who was arrested and arraigned as the principal accused in the Warangal question paper leak case, was produced before court in Hanamkonda and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Wednesday. He along with two other arrested persons were shifted to the Khammam Jail.

Sanjay was booked by the Kamalapur police under IPC Sections 120 (B) (conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 447 (criminal trespass) and 505 (1) (b) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public). He was produced before the magistrate at the latter’s official quarters behind the Hanamkonda Court Complex, after which he was remanded around 8 pm.

Three persons including a NaMo worker and Sanjay’s social media advisor Booram Prashanth, were arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday.