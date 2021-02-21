Six arrested in passport racket in Nizamabad

Based on specific information, police busted the racket and during investigation it was so far revealed the six facilitated some people in getting the passports by submitting fake documents

Hyderabad: A racket in getting passports using fake documents has been busted in Nizamabad district of Telangana and six people arrested in this connection, Police said on Sunday.

Police were also probing if any Bangladeshi nationals were part of the racket, a senior official said. Based on specific information, police busted the racket and during investigation it was so far revealed the six facilitated some people in getting the passports by submitting fake documents, the official said.

“A detailed investigation is going on…we are working on who got the passports…we are also probing if Bangladeshi nationals were also part of this racket,” the official told PTI.

BJP leader and party MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind had earlier said passports were obtained by submitting fake documents in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district.